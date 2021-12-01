Wesley “Scott” Moore, September 4, 1963 - November 25, 2021.
Wesley “Scott” Moore, loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, eased into his Father’s rest during the early morning hours of November 25 in the year of Our Lord 2021. Scott was born September 4, 1963 in Kankakee, Illinois to Wesley and Carolyn (Blake) Moore. He will be greatly missed by the love of his life, Wanda, his wife of 34 years; sister, Gwen; and brothers: Cappy (Rhonda), Terry (Connie), and Adam (Deannie) Moore, along with several nephews and nieces that remain to carry on his memory. Scott was preceded in death by his father and mother, Wesley and Carolyn; his baby sister, Eve; and brother, Gary. Scott lived his life to accomplish the life mission given to his family by their mother: “Be good…Be gentle…Do not be afraid…Work from your heart and look to God for your need.” A Memorial Service will be held locally on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 5:00PM at New Beginnings Church (203 3rd Street Truth or Consequences, NM). A celebration of Scott’s Promotion to Glory will be held in Alma, Michigan this summer at The Salvation Army Corps & Community Center. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
