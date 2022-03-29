Please come and join us for a Celebration of Life for Cynthia LaRuth Moore on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at the First Baptist Church located at 220 Broadway in Truth or Consequences, NM. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar, T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
