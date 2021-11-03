Braulio Arthur Montoya, 49, a lifelong resident of Truth or Consequences, died in Las Cruces on Sunday, October 31, 2021. He was born on April 25, 1972 in Socorro, NM to Braulio A. and Etta A. (Young) Montoya.
Arthur was a veteran in the U. S. Navy serving in Desert Storm. He was employed at the T. or C. Elementary School and at Bullocks Grocery. Arthur was a member of the Williamsburg Fire Department. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his father, Braulio Montoya; children – Kayla and Phillip Zuni, Sammy and Jeremy Fleming, and Mario and Leslie Maez; siblings – Monica and Gorden Mishler, Norma Montoya, Carmen and Dwayne Howell, Eula and Chris Starke, William and Shenandoah Montoya, and Daniel and Sarah Montoya; nieces and nephews – Dustin Schamens, Kevin and Tansi Starke, Augusta Mishler, Dory Muncy, Joseph Mishler, Dedra and Jonathan Perez, Savannah and Josh Willoughby, Breahna Montoya, Evan Montoya, Allie Montoya, Gretchen Montoya, Hunter Montoya, and Shenetta Montoya; and great-nieces and great-nephews – Jonathan Perez, Ariella Perez, Sylvie Willoughby, Adalynn Malone, Laiken Starke, Karter Starke and Ashley Muncy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Etta Montoya; and his nephew, Jonathan.
Services will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at the Sierra County Fair Barn officiated by Dusty Byers and David Bailey. Cremation will follow and inurnment will take place on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at the Hillsboro Cemetery with Military Honors. Serving as Pallbearers will be William Montoya, Daniel Montoya, Joseph Mishler, Dory Muncy, Mario Maez, Evan Montoya, Benny Joe Smith, and Kevin Starke. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gorden Mishler, Chris Starke, Dwayne Howell, Hunter Montoya, Joshua Willoughby, and Billy Neeley.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.