It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend, Benny Montoya. Benny was born in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico on January 19, 1976. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to go hunting and camping with his family. His latest passion was working as an automobile mechanic. He was always willing to help anyone in need with a big smile on his face.
Benny was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Montoya-Petalcu; and his father-in-law, Don Penner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Stephanie Montoya; his daughter, Breezy Montoya (Clay Gowdy); his grandchildren: Camden, Isaac, and Patty; and his mother-in-law, Mary Penner. He also leaves behind his father, Ben Petalcu and step-mother, Rebecca Mendoza; brothers: Mark Petalcu (Jennifer Petalcu), John Petalcu (Shauntae Petalcu), Gilbert Terrazas, and Adam Terrazas (Victoria Terrazas); and sisters: Angela Torres (Rafael Torres), and Stephanie Terrazas. He also had numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family members.
A Viewing will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Kirikos Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Albert Lyon Event Center (2953 S Broadway, T or C, NM 87901). Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
