With profound sadness we announce the passing of Janet “Jan” L. Mimovich, our amazing, loving, and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.
Jan left us on May 11, 2020. She was 89 years old and was born February 23, 1931 in Beatrice, Nebraska to Percy and Pearl (Alexander) Noakes.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Mike Edward “Ed” Mimovich.
Survivors include her sister, Helen Kohl; children: Rick and wife, Sandy Straub, Dave and wife, Pat Straub, and Brad and wife, Tracy Timilty-Straub; stepchildren: Michael, Jeanie and Mark. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In total she had three children, ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. All of whom loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace, and undying love and care for them.
Jan was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as mother. She taught many valuable lessons in life but none greater than her contagious positive outlook on life no matter what the situation was.
She will always be remembered for her undeniable classy appearance, remarkable smile, and beautiful blue eyes. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date due to the current pandemic. Jan’s wishes were for any donations to be made to Sierra Vista Hospital, 800 E. 9th Ave., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.