Ponciana “Poncie” Miller, 89, a lifetime resident of T-or-C, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was born on November 19, 1931 in Las Palomas, NM to Jacinto and Maria (Avalos) Vasquez. Poncie treasured her family and the many dear friendships she made throughout her lifetime. She was spiritual and loved to help others in need. She found great joy in spending time outdoors working on her yard and feeding the wild birds, but most of all she loved spoiling her dog “Angelina”. Survivors include her children – David Bonner, Jerry Bonner, Danny Bonner, Julie Bonner and Jeffrey Bonner; grandchildren – David Bonner, Jr., Erika Bonner, Adrian Bonner, Jared Bonner (Allie), Cassandra Bonner, Nathan Bonner, Eileen Davis (Marty), Anthony Gonzales (Perla), Trinity Bonner, Cameron Bonner (Megan), and Cory Bonner; 9/great-grandchildren; siblings – Severiana Padilla, Katie Chavez (Eloy), and Eddie Vasquez (Irene); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacinto and Maria Vasquez; daughter, Debbie Gonzales; sister, Julia Kinderman; and nephew, Raymond Padilla, Jr. Poncie was laid to rest on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Our family would like to thank everyone for the phone calls, visits and the assistance you provided during our mother’s last days. Words cannot express our appreciation for all the support and compassion you offered our family. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
