Samuel W. Miller, IV, age 81, passed away on July 4, 2023. He was preceded in death by his son, Samuel W. “Chip” Miller, V; and his parents, Samuel W. Miller III and Vesta R. Miller. Sam is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth Busse Miller; daughters: Stacy Eskew and Charis Baxter (Russell); grandchildren: Branden Eskew and Angelica Webb; great grandchildren: Branden, Samuel and Candance; and by his sister, Deirdre Schbeck.
Sam served in the US Marines in his youth and upon his retirement from AT&T in Atlanta, he moved to the town he loved, Hillsboro in 2012. Sam worked with the volunteer fire department and served on the Hillsboro Community Center Board as Treasurer. He will be missed by friends and family.
In lieu of flowers please honor Sam by donating to the Hillsboro Community Center at Hillsborocommunitycenternm@gmail.com or the Hillsboro Historical Society at PO Box 461, Hillsboro NM 88042 or SCARS at Sierracountyanimalrescuesociety.com
We will celebrate Sam’s life at a Memorial Service on Saturday, July 15,2023, at 3:00 P.M. at the Hillsboro Union Church followed by refreshments at the Community Center. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
