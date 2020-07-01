Mary Carolyn (Pipkin) Miller, 84, passed away on June 2, 2020, in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. She was born in Hardeman County, Tennessee, on October 20, 1935, to Ernest Carl Pipkin and Leone (Rogers) Pipkin, and has been a long-time resident of Elephant Butte.
Carolyn was best known for her good cooking, which she shared with her brothers and sisters in the Lord at the Church of Christ in T-or-C, and with many neighbors and friends. Everyone that came to a holiday meal became part of her family.
Carolyn was also well known in the community as a seamstress. She “fixed” many a garment and also tackled special projects for her favorite customers.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Carla Johnson of Elephant Butte; her son, David Miller of Hayward, California; three grandsons: William Boothe, Wyndal Boothe and Thomas Boothe; three granddaughters: Elizabeth West, Stephanie Gannon and Melissa Miller; and five great-grandsons: Preston Safford, Conlan Boothe, Brycen Thompson, Weston Boothe and Jason Boothe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wyndal G. Miller; her parents; and her brother, Launez Pipkin.
She requested that there be no service.
Her family would like to extend their gratitude for the love and care given to her by the folks at Sierra Healthcare in Truth or Consequences. They have been her family and tended to her through this long time in quarantine from the COVID-19 virus when we could not visit her. We know she never lacked for love there!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.