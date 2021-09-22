Susan Miller, 56, of Truth or Consequences, passed away on September 10 in Las Cruces.
Susan was born in Manhattan, NY to Walter and Jacqueline Rudisch.
She married Ben Miller on August 25th, 2014, in Truth or Consequences.
She was involved in The Moose Fraternity helping give back to the community & socializing there with friends, she enjoyed spending time with her children & grandchildren, listening to music, and playing her Canasta game.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents Jacqueline and Walter Rudish
Susan is survived by her husband Benjamin Miller
Sister: Heidi Billings
Children: Rachel Miller, Nicholas and Tricia Griffin, Jacob Griffin, Jackie Griffin, James and Tara Griffin, Nicole Griffin, John Griffin, Candi Hegenbart and Bobby and Amanda Brown, and Joanne Frye
Grandchildren: Dakota Brown, Skylar Brown, Daizee Brown, Liam Hunsaker, Johnny Robins, Avery Haden, Mia Hegenbart, Mikal Hegenbart, Calvin Griffin, Harper Griffin, Harlow Griffin, Hollister Griffin, Melani Griffin, James Shaffer, Daren Shaffer, Dakota Messer, Naomi Cervantes
Great-Grandchildren: Casiel Brown and Hendrix Eddington
A Celebration of Life is scheduled Saturday September 25th at The Moose Lodge 202 Smith Ave, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901
Arrangements are with La Paz-Grahams Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book visit https://www.perchesgrahams.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.