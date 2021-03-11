Alice Mendoza, 87, a resident of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, died at home on Monday, March 8, 2021. She was born November 3, 1933 in Kenedy, Texas to Damian and Santos (Navarro) De La Garza.
Alice made her career as a cosmetologist. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling and especially loved time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Bennie L. Mendoza; children: Sarah Yvonne Marquez and husband, Timothy R. Marquez, Deborah Bernero and husband, George Bernero, Bennie D. Mendoza, and Delma R. Johnson; grandchildren: Lindsey M. Bernero and Dakota R. Sisk; and great-grandson, Landon S. Garcia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Damian and Santos De La Garza; brother, David De La Garza; and grandchildren: Alcario “Tony” Garcia and Scotty Marc Marquez.
A Prayer Vigil will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, celebrated by Rev. Michael Williams.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
