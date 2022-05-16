Benito Lerma Mendoza, 89, a resident of T. or C., passed away peacefully at Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, TX on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Benito was born in Panna Maria, TX to Benito A. Mendoza and Jesusa Lerma-Mendoza. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. and was member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion, Post 44 in Elephant Butte. Benito was a farmer and rancher most of his life, and also worked for Holsum Bread Company. He loved to bowl, coach baseball, watch ALL sports, go to the casino and spend time with his family.
Survivors include his children – Sarah Yvonne Marquez and husband, Timothy R. Marquez, Deborah Bernero and husband, George Bernero, Bennie D. Mendoza III, Delma R. Johnson and Scott Plyer; grandchildren – Lindsey M. Bernero and Dakota R. Sisk; and great-grandsons, Landon S. Garcia and Waylon R. Friot; and his sister, Lydia E. Morin. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Alice Mendoza; his parents, Benito and Jesusa Mendoza; brothers- Alfredo Mendoza and David Mendoza; and grandchildren – Tony Garcia and Scotty M. Marquez.
A Memorial Mass in Benito’s honor will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church celebrated by Rev. Michael Williams. Interment will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery with Military Honors. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lindsey M. Bernero, Dakota Sisk, Landon Garcia, Ricky Mendoza, and Christy Morin.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
