MARIA DE JESUS MELENDEZ, 80, resident of Arrey passed away Friday January 14, 2022, at Banner South Hospital in Tucson, Arizona.
Maria was born May 30, 1941, in Camargo, Chihuahua, Mexico to Pedro and Manuela (Diaz) Macias. She came the United States with her husband Marcelo in 1964 and together they raised their family and made their home in Arrey. She is survived by her children, Mona DeFoor (Ronnie) of Deming, Marcelo Melendez Jr. (Ofelia) of Arrey, Martin Melendez, (Robert Clawson) of Phoenix, AZ, and Bertha Olivares (Manuel) of Las Cruces. She had five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren who she adored. Her husband Marcelo preceded her in death October 19, 1995.
Over the years Maria worked at several farming related positions in the area but was primarily a homemaker. She loved to pick chile and was known as the fastest “chile picker” in the valley. Maria was well known for her cooking and baking skills, always willing to share her goodies with friends and family. Throughout her life in Arrey, she built long lasting friendships with those in her community always willing to share her skills, provide remedies and massages when called upon and provided morale support. She was a very strong person and had a devout faith in her Lord, praying her rosary daily and strongly supported San Jose Catholic Church in Arrey for many years. She taught her children and grandchildren the importance of prayer and most importantly to have faith in God. She embraced her faith and devotion in always unconditionally volunteering in church fundraisers and provided the support and guidance to encourage others to participate. Maria especially loved being with her family, attend family events and spending time in Mexico. She will be missed greatly by her family, extended family and her many long-lasting friends in her community.
Pallbearers will be Victoria Villa, Marcelo Melendez III, Jose Covarrubias III, Eliza DeFoor, Cruz Villa, and Izayah DeFoor Rivera.
Visitation will be Monday January 24, 2022, at 9 o’clock at San Jose Catholic Church in Arrey. A rosary will be at 10 o’clock led by Erika Jacquez. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 o’clock with Fr. Ivan Torres officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at the Arrey Cemetery.
Family wishes to thank family and friends for their support but are asking that due to current COVID conditions masks are required and please be mindful that we do need to continue to keep each other safe.
