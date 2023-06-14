Joyce McPherson, 81, a resident of Animas Creek, died at her home on Sunday, June 11, 2023. She was born in Baltimore, MD on March 14, 1942. Joyce was a city girl and loved animals. As a teenager she worked at the racetrack in Laurel, MD where she met a young horse trainer. They married and together worked Eastern Racetracks. They eventually moved to his family home in Oklahoma where they owned, trained, and raced many winning thoroughbreds. In Washington state she met and married a young dairy farmer. They later moved to New Mexico for her health. She raised and showed registered dairy goats and dairy cattle. She also raised and sold many chihuahuas. Joyce was co-owner and operator of the Caballo Lake Trading Post. The Farmer’s Market was one of her favorite pass times. She enjoyed visiting with people and selling the family vegetables and her crochet work. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Ron McPherson, of the family home; children – William Turner of Caballo, NM, April McPherson Hawkins (Jody) of Raeford, NC, Hope Renfro (Charlie) of Columbia Falls, MT, Diane Karaba, of South Carolina, Mark Turner, and Carol Turner; grandchildren – Kori Hawkins and Chace Hawkins; sister, Sue Castleberry, of Lawrenceville, GA; and niece, Lisa Hedden Elder of Dunwoody, GA. Cremation has taken place and to honor Joyce’s wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
