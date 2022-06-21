Jesse V. McIntire, 87, a longtime resident of Caballo passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Jesse was born to Calvin Daily and Olive Rose McIntire in Little Field, TX. He was a proud member of the New Mexico National Guard. He was employed as a print supervisor at the Sun Telegram Newspaper in San Bernardino, CA and later retired from the New Mexico Highway Dept. in 2010. He enjoyed playing golf and square dancing and was a member of both the Moose Lodge and the American Legion; though he was most content observing nature on his front porch. Jesse will be remembered for his great smile and ability to make others laugh. He loved to entertain and spend time with family and friends. Mr. McIntire was a hard worker his entire life and was in great need of rest with our Lord and Savior, his wife, Texana and two of his sons: Jesse McIntire, Jr. and Mark McIntire. He is survived by his sons: Calvin McIntire and wife, Debra and Stanley McIntire and wife, Kim; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great- great grandchild on the way; and his sister, Violet Holding. Jesse was adored by all who knew and loved him and he will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge 2050. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
