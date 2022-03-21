Jesse V. McIntire, 87, a longtime resident of Caballo passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Jesse was born to Calvin Daily and Olive Rose McIntire in Little Field, TX. He was a proud member of the New Mexico National Guard. He was employed as a print supervisor at the Sun Telegram Newspaper in San Bernardino, CA and later retired from the New Mexico Highway Dept. in 2010. He enjoyed playing golf and square dancing and was a member of both the Moose Lodge and the American Legion; though he was most content observing nature on his front porch. Jesse will be remembered for his great smile and ability to make others laugh. He loved to entertain and spend time with family and friends. Mr. McIntire was a hard worker his entire life and was in great need of rest with our Lord and Savior, his wife, Texana and two of his sons: Jesse McIntire, Jr. and Mark McIntire. He is survived by his sons: Calvin McIntire and wife, Debra and Stanley McIntire and wife, Kim; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great- great grandchild on the way; and his sister, Violet Holding. Jesse was adored by all who knew and loved him and he will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be announced later in the Spring. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 46%
Sunrise: 07:10:02 AM
Sunset: 07:22:26 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:08:41 AM
Sunset: 07:23:10 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:07:21 AM
Sunset: 07:23:54 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:06 AM
Sunset: 07:24:38 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:04:39 AM
Sunset: 07:25:22 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:03:19 AM
Sunset: 07:26:06 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:01:58 AM
Sunset: 07:26:50 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: WSW @ 21 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.