Cecile “CeCe” McDaniel, passed from this life on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the comfort of her home in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. She was 93. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 2:30 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the SJOA Senior Center of Truth or Consequences, 360 W. 4 th St., T. or C., NM 87901. Arrangements were by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. and Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894 2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
