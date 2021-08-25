Maggie Lee McCleskey passed away at home on Friday, August 20, 2021. She was born on March 20, 1935, in Ridge, Texas, to Carl Cornelius Currie and Mollie Almeda Perkins. She was the third of six children.
Maggie married the love of her life, Walter Ray McCleskey, in Baycliff, Texas, on August 21, 1954. They lived in the Houston, Texas area until 1973. At that time, they moved to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, where they ran Ray’s Drive In (now A&B Drive In), the Sears Catalog Store, and Turtleback Estates. They had four children, 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. The love they shared radiated through their family.
Maggie was in a nursing program at the University of Houston when she met Ray. At that time, you were not allowed to become a nurse if you were married (because you would look at your male patients differently), so she did not get to finish school. However, she did have two daughters and a daughter-in-law who became nurses.
Maggie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved the Lord sincerely, and all of her Brothers and Sisters at the Church. She held numerous positions at the Church over the years. She especially loved working with the young women. She taught them to knit, crochet, and embroider. She would crochet a little blanket for every new baby. One of her greatest regrets was not being able to attend church in her later years. So she would watch it on the BYU channel every Sunday morning and listen to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son – Frank Wayne Currie McCleskey, one grandchild – Heath Wade McCleskey, one great-grandchild – Victor Luis Saenz, and three of her brothers – Denzil Carl Currie, Bobby Carrol Currie, and William Andrew Currie.
Survivors include – three children, Cynthia Ann Johnson and husband, Robert; Carl Ray McCleskey and wife, Rebecca; and Kathryn Ruth Reid and partner, Alfred Candelaria; a brother, Fred Marsh Currie and wife Helen; a sister, Dortha Grace Coe; and a sister-in-law, Kathryn Currie. The many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild, and a multitude of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Viewing for family and friends will be held at the Kirikos Family Funeral Home on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 5:00-6:00 P.M. Services will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (200 W. 6th Avenue in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico) with President Mark Shipley officiating. Interment to follow at Vista Memory Gardens. Serving as Casket Bearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons - Bill Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Clayton Reid, Justin Johnson, Kyle Reid, Dylan Johnson, Kahden Vienna, and Cameron Reid. There will be a potluck luncheon for the family about noon at the Albert Lyons Event Center on South Broadway. Family and friends are invited for fellowship and to share memories of Maggie.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
