Naomi Bernice Cellan Maxey, 82, went to be with her Lord on January 23, 2020. On August 12, 1937 Naomi was born in Cozad, Nebraska to Clarence and Lillian (Fernquist) Cellan.
She married William D. Maxey on September 3, 1955 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Naomi was a retired elementary school teacher and spent most of her life in New Mexico and Arizona. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Crystal DalSoglio; her sister, Susan Tschappet; and a niece, Pamela McElroy-Garcia.
She is survived by her husband, William D. Maxey; siblings: Dyanne McElroy, of Albuquerque, NM, and James J. Mims (Eve), of Worland, Wyoming; children: William Randall Maxey (Aurelia), of Las Cruces, NM; Richard Dean Maxey (Teresa), of Las Cruces, NM; and Kerri L. Price (Dennis), of Los Lunas, NM. She is also survived by her grandson. RN William Richard Maxey (Lindsey), of Las Cruces, NM, who were both by her side in her last hour of life. Her other grandchildren include Naomi C. Molina, of Eagan, Minnesota; Kenneth W. Maxey (Kana), of San Diego, California; Rachelle A. Maxey, of Albuquerque, NM; Miles C. Maxey (McKay), of Salem, Oregon; and Mariah C. Maxey Hamilton (Josh), of Jordan, Utah. Naomi also has ten great-grandchildren, two nephews and one niece.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held February 1 from noon until 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2915 E Idaho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001. Funeral arrangements are by Getz Funeral Home.
