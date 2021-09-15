William (Bill) Dean Maxey, 85, of Las Cruces, NM, went to be with his Lord on September 9, 2021. Bill was born on December 18, 1935 in Kansas City, Kansas and adopted by William A. and Alvena M. Maxey. He was a graduate of Hot Springs High School, (T or C, NM) and received a Master’s degree in Music Education from ENMU (Portales, NM). During his career he worked as a Band Director for Zuni High School (Zuni, NM), Lynn Jr. High School (Las Cruces, NM), Catalina High School (Tucson, AZ), Mt. View Jr. High (Roswell, NM), Roswell High School (Roswell, NM), and Zia Jr. High School (Las Cruces, NM). Bill was also a veteran of the NM National Guard. He married Naomi Bernice Cellan on September 3, 1955 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Most of Bill’s life was spent in New Mexico and Arizona. He and his wife spent summers and vacations at their lovely cabin in Alpine, AZ. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Naomi Bernice Cellan Maxey. He is survived by his children William R. Maxey (Aurelia) Las Cruces, NM, Richard D. Maxey (Teresa), Las Cruces, NM and Kerri L. Price (Dennis) Los Lunas, NM. He is also survived by grandchildren Naomi C. Molina, Eagan, MN, Kenneth W. Maxey (Kana), San Diego, CA, William R. Maxey (Lindsey), Las Cruces, NM, Rachelle A. Maxey, Albuquerque, NM, Miles C. Maxey (McKay), Salem, OR, Mariah Hamilton (Josh), Jordan, UT, and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Karen Smallridge, Novato, CA, two nephews and one niece. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be September 18, 2021 from 11:00am until 1:30pm at Mesilla Community Center, 2251 Calle De Santiago, Mesilla, NM 88046.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.