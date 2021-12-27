Alma D. Flores Martinez passed away on December 7th, 2021 in Arvada, Colorado.
Alma was born on June 7th, 1968 in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico to Efren V. Flores and Socorro Flores. Alma worked as a dietary aid at Sierra Health Care for many years. Alma was a happy, loving, and caring person who loved to dance, sing and spend time with her family. Alma always had a smile on her face and enjoyed making others laugh.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents Efren V. Flores and Socorro Flores, siblings Efren Flores Jr., Gloria Flores and Zulema Flores, and daughter Alma R. Martinez.
Alma is survived by her three children: Arturo Flores, Katy Martinez, Ricardo Martinez Jr and spouse Judith Martinez. Her three grandchildren: Jazlynn Martinez, Ricardo Andres Martinez, and Kailani Martinez. Her siblings and their spouses: Bernice Flores, Amelia and Lupe Gomez, Mario and Yolanda Flores, Manuel and Belen Flores, Maria Rivera, Luis and Lucy Flores, Sandy and Ricardo Mora, Blanca and Ray Chavez, Debbie and Julian Sanchez, and Socorro and Lino Aguilera. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held December 30th, 2021 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 515 N Date St. in Truth or Consequences, NM 87901. A prayer vigil will begin at 10:00am followed by a mass officiated by Reverend Michael Williams. Interment will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Masks will be required by those in attendance at all times.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, INC. 303 N. Cedar St. Truth or Consequences, NM 87901.
