Albert R. “Red” Martin, 61, a local resident, lost his battle with stage four cancer on Monday, June 12, 2023. Red was born on July 17, 1961, in Taylorville, IL to Harold and Mary (Minix) Smith. Many people knew Albert as “Red”. One of his favorite sayings when something went wrong was “Go ahead and blame the red head”. He was a quiet man but had a great sense of humor even while he was laying in the hospice facility battling cancer. He left us with many great memories. Red loved his Harley and anyone that knew him knows that he was a die-hard Chicago Bears fan “GO BEARS!” He was a CNA and Ward Clerk at Sierra Vista Hospital emergency room. He always talked very highly of his “ER” work family, especially, his “work wife”, Amy, whom he adored. His eyes would light up when he would talk about his kids and grandkids, and he had a special love-hate relationship with our dog “Babydoll”. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Norma Martin; mother, Mary Ann Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Molly and Eddie “Ma & Pop” Montoya; children – Cody (Mary) Martin, Matthew (Teresa) Montoya, and Monica (Rick) Martin; grandchildren – Gracee, Kylee, Chesni, Colt, Carson, Analaina, Tadashi, Gabriella, Caiden, Destiny, Alex, and Isaac (Karea); great-granddaughter, Mia; and siblings – Susan (Linda) Martin, Kathy (Corey) Northrup, and Donnie (Rhonda) Martin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Smith; nephew, Kenny Martin; his grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles. Per Reds wishes, he was cremated and because he didn’t like to be the center of attention, he requested no services, so the family respected his wishes. He will be missed by many but will always be in our hearts! Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
