Dale Marshall, 63, passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2021. He was born on March 2, 1958 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico to Ted and Janice Marshall, and was a lifelong resident of Truth or Consequences. Dale graduated from Hot Springs High in 1976 where he was a multi-sport athlete who also enjoyed water skiing and riding dirt bikes. Dale married Kelli Hall in 1982 at the First Baptist Church of Truth or Consequences where he was a member. They were married for 39 years. In 1988 they had a son, Beau, who brought them many years of enjoyment, especially during his rodeo years. Dale enjoyed hauling Beau to numerous states to compete where you could always find him in the arena pulling the barrier and pushing calves. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He owned and operated Sierra Auto Parts for many years before retiring and purchasing their family ranch, where on most days you would find Dale checking waters and feeding cows. His greatest pleasure in life was offering help to anyone in need and giving out candy with a smile on his face. He was preceded in death by his sister Christine, mother Janice, and father Ted. Dale is survived by his wife Kelli, son Beau (Klessy), and granddaughters Mesa and Lexi. Siblings, Connie (Rob) Cain, Judy Marshall-Markel, nieces and nephews, Bryan, Jaclyn, Derek, Brook, Ryan, Seth, Whitney, and Kelsey. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Truth or Consequences on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. with Rev. Dudley Bristow officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Beau Marshall, Rankin Lindsey, Loren Hall, Clint Hall, Rob Cain, Bryan Cain, Ryan Hall, and Seth Hall. A special thank you to the Sierra Home Health staff for the compassion and love shown to Dale during his illness, especially, Shawnee, Anita, Selene, Pam and Bonnie. In lieu of flowers and plants donations may be made in Dale’s memory to the First Baptist Church, 220 Broadway T. or C., NM 87901. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Knowing this wonderful human being since kindergarten has impacted my life in so many positive ways it is overwhelming to rewind and view them know. We played marbles and matchbook cars in the early days, sports and cars in the middle years, with Family in the latter. Sunday golf at the local muni course with his Father Ted. Dale never hesitated to stop and lend a hand wherever needed. How does that song go “The good they die young”, well Dale was a good one and I will never forget him.
