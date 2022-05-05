Robert B. Marino, 77, died at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home on Sunday, May 1, 2022. He was born in Unterhammer, Germany on August 24, 1944 to Magdelena Hedwig Bopp and stepfather, Dominic Marino. He became an American citizen at the age of 16.
Robert enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and served in the Vietnam War from 1965-1969. He was appointed Lance Corporal in July 1966. While in the service, Robert received several medals including: the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal w/device, Vietnamese Service Medal, and the Rifle Marksman Badge. He was an Aviation Structure Mechanic and the Commanding Officer of the Marine Aircraft Group II. He was commended for his knowledge of the F-48 aircraft system.
Robert went on to pursue a Law Enforcement career in the El Paso Police Department from 1973-1995. He served 22 years – 20 years as a detective. He received several awards including Detective of the Year, Instructor’s Certificate for Law Enforcement, Officer Standards and Education, Hostage Negotiations, Burglary Investigator, Crime Scene Investigator, Child Abuse and Exploitation Investigator. After retiring Robert went to work for the U.S. Marshalls and also served as a deputy on the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department from 2008-2012.
Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Holly Denise Marino; stepson, James Knight; stepdaughters: Nicole Bond and Natalie Banas; and 11 step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Magdelena Hedwig Bopp; and stepfather, Dominic Marino.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, TX.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
