Ralph Gerald Manning Jr, 95, of Truth or Consequences passed away January 26, 2021. He was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1925 and grew up in Saginaw, Michigan. He believed he would one day go on to work for GMC where his father worked and later retired. However, WWII changed everything and at seventeen he enlisted in the navy and served in combat throughout the Pacific. After the war he did not return to the mid-west but spent most of his career in Denver working as a machinist before starting his own company, RM Labs, after inventing a medical device. In Denver he raised his family and was very involved in the VFW, and was a 32 degree freemason. A few years after retirement he moved to Williamsburg, and then to T-or-C where he was known for his bowling powers, driving fellow seniors around town for the Senior Center, and as an avid bridge player. Gerald was blessed with many good friends here in T-or-C. He is survived by his sons and their progeny. Sadly, due to the Covid pandemic no service can be held at this time. However a service to celebrate Ralph will be announced when gatherings are again permissible. Gerald was very at home here in T-or-C. Thank you to the residents of T-or-C for the 26 warm, rich years of life you afforded him here.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:01:14 AM
Sunset: 05:45:04 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:00:27 AM
Sunset: 05:46:01 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:59:38 AM
Sunset: 05:46:57 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:58:48 AM
Sunset: 05:47:54 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:57:56 AM
Sunset: 05:48:50 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:57:04 AM
Sunset: 05:49:46 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:56:10 AM
Sunset: 05:50:41 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.