James E. Malloch, of Elephant Butte, NewMexico, passed away naturally and peacefully on January 3, 2020 in Socorro, NM. James “Jim” Ervin Malloch was born to Ervin L. and Bessie E. Malloch on December 8, 1936 in BeloitWisconsin, but was raised primarily in Chicago, Illinois.
In his youth, Jim was very active in Boy Scouts, high school athletics and music. He serve done enlistment in the United States Army and attended DeVry Technical Institute where he earned a Bachelors in ElectricalEngineering. He later earned a Master of Science (EE) at the University of New Mexico.
He lived inAlbuquerque for 42 years where he worked with Sandia National Laboratory for 22 years and Honeywell Defense Avionics Systems for20. Jim retired to Elephant Butte Lake where he andShirlee, the love of his life, resided for 17 years.
Jim was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Shirlee Inez (Kennedy) Malloch.
He is survived by step-son, Michael Kennedy; and grandchildren,Michelle and John Kennedy.He is also survived by his children:Julie Subiadur ,Janet Lyons, Rana Day, and Robert Malloch; grandchildren: Arys Subiadur; William III, James, and Nicholas Lyons;Laura Malloch and Ryan Day;Hannah,Marc, and Nathanael Malloch; and11 great-grandchildren. A small memorial service will be held at a later date.
Questions can be addressed torsmatnps@hotmail.com.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & SierraCrematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 8791, 575-894-2574.For online memorial messages please visitwww.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
