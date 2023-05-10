It was in the early fall of 1989, and I had three children. I was wrestling with my then three-year-old, and in our playful banter, he kicked me. The blow caused me to immediately hold myself, and to my surprise I felt strange growth in the middle of my body, which obviously had been there for some time.
I was worried; I was referred to an experienced surgeon in Albuquerque who told me there was nothing to worry about, as it was only a strained muscle. I thought that strange; nonetheless I did nothing for a couple weeks but I just had a feeling that something was not right.
When the situation did not rectify itself, I made an appointment at our local hospital, and on that day I met Dr. James F. Malcomson. Doc had recently located to Truth or Consequences from New York shortly after graduating from medical school.
When he examined me, I could tell by the young physician’s expression that something was wrong, very wrong. He left the examination room and called a specialist in Las Cruces and said I needed to go see him immediately. I told him I could do that in the next week or so. He sternly said no, I needed to go now. The seriousness of the moment was becoming clearer and was not lost on me, and I said, “Doc, do you understand I am only 32 years old?” He said yes, and you need to go right away. It was cancer.
So I met Doc Malcomson that day, and that day he saved my life. I was told that if I had gone to see the specialist much later, the story would be quite different. I suspect, like my colleague Jay Rubin and me, Doc as a young professional did not plan to stay in T-or-C very long. As sometimes happens, decades later we were all still here.
Doc died two weeks ago at his home in Las Cruces with his husband Henry Poindexter nearby. He had been ill. Doc was only 67 years old. This was the end of the earthly story and the beginning of another story. However, let me tell you the earlier story.
Doc was half Sicilian and half Irish and was raised in New York City. His Italian heritage was from his mother, from whom he learned his love of cooking. He was raised close to his grandparents. He once told me that he knew he always wanted to be a physician. As a young boy, he would pretend that his stuffed animals were patients and he would take their temperatures, give the pretend shots, and tell them what to do!
He was one of four children. His mother was a homemaker and his dad was lithographer. Dr. Malcolmson’s parents were from modest means, and while he knew he wanted to be a physician, he was aware of his family’s financial situation. For that reason he obtained a biology degree at New York University, learned Spanish, and went to medical school in Guadalajara, Mexico – a good medical school but far cheaper than ones in the United States.
At one time, Doc was thinking of spending his career in Mexico or overseas. He did his residency in New York, including working at the famous Bellevue Hospital in New York City. He worked in Mexico for a year and then came to Truth or Consequences.
Doc came to T-or-C because he wanted to know his patients better, be part of a smaller community, and avoid as much bureaucracy and red tape as possible. While he specialized originally in geriatrics, he gradually became more involved in emergency services and usually worked several shifts in the emergency room.
He at first ran his own general practice, but then shortly thereafter became an employee of Sierra Vista Hospital. Dr. Malcolmson served as Chief of Staff for several years. He was on the front lines every time there was the impending fear of the hospital closing. In that regard, he was a member of the professionals, politicians, and community leaders that literally saved the hospital, time after time.
Doc and Henry Poindexter eventually married in 2014 in California. Obviously the uncertainty of states granting same-sex marriage and the real fear that laws might be retroactively repealed caused the delay for the long-term couple.
Henry indicated that Doc liked T-or-C, and never regretted his calling of working in medicine. As indicated, Doc enjoyed cooking and traveling. He and Henry went on more than 25 cruises, including but not limited to the Panama Canal, Baltic states, Mediterranean, Transatlantic, Hawaiian, Canadian Alaskan, Caribbean, and French Polynesian cruises. My then wife and I, and Doc and Henry went on a couple of cruises and socialized together. Henry and Doc knew everything about cruises and often showed novices the ropes!
Being a professional and particularly a physician in a small town calls for a special person and approach. Dr. Malcomson was more of an asset to his patients as he continued to study and speak Spanish to his Spanish-speaking patients.
Dr. Malcolmson took care of my family and me for many years. Before my mother and father went to assisted living in Las Cruces, my father was making frequent trips to the emergency room. Often Doc was on duty. Every time he would get my father out of danger and send him home, but he reminded us that someday the story wouldn’t be this good. Sadly and regrettably, my 90-year-old father‘s physician who was 23 years his junior died just two months after my father.
Dr. Malcolmson, on behalf of my adopted home for the last 40 years and its grateful citizens, thank you for your good work for our community, and may you now find eternal peace and rest. You have earned it!
