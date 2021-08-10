With great sorrow, we announce the passing away of Juan Carlos Maez, age 46, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend. Carlos passed away after suffering from progressive Multiple Sclerosis for many years. His suffering ended on August 7, 2021, at Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences, NM. Those who knew Carlos, even a little, have lost a shining light in their lives. Carlos made a lasting impression on everyone whom he had the pleasure of meeting. Carols is missed by his mother, Mercy Howell; his brother, Mario Maez; by his loving aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as many wonderful friends. We know that Carlos is now with his father, Harold, and his dad, Billy Howell, and that he is loved in Heaven as he was on earth. Friends and family will be received at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Truth or Consequences, NM for visitation at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. celebrated by Rev. Michael Williams. Services will also be conducted for family and friends from Belen, NM at Immaculate Conception Church in Tomé, NM, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, with visitation at 9:00 A.M. followed by mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery, 120 La Ladera, Los Lunas, NM. A luncheon will be arranged to occur at Pete’s Café, 105 N. 1st St., Belen, NM at 2:00 P.M. Serving as Casket Bearers will be Michael Johnston, Chris Lucero, Brandon Showers, Daniel Terrazas, Jason Garcia, Rafael Hernandez and Brian Freeman. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
