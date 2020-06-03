Alice Jean Maes-Everett was born in Espanola, New Mexico to Lee and Estefanita Maes on March 22, 1961. She grew up in a loving, hard-working family where her parents instilled a strong work ethic, traditional values and the love of outdoors.
Alice met the love of her life, Daniel Thomas Everett in February 1982 and were together for 38 years. Daniel and Alice were married February 28, 1995 in Espanola, NM and resided in Abiquiu, NM for several years before relocating to Elephant Butte, NM.
Alice was diagnosed with cancer in September 2019. She was a fighter and maintained a positive and hopeful attitude. Through her entire journey she remained a brave, spiritual, iron-willed and strong woman. On May 23, 2020 in Corrales, NM, Alice, age 59, returned to her heavenly home, surrounded by her loving spouse and family.
Alice attended the College of Santa Fe in 1979 where she earned a Bachelor of Psychology in 1982. When she was younger, she owned her own business where she provided social services and case management to several entities. In 2001, Alice took a position with the State of New Mexico and continued to provide social services for the disabled and elderly, through Department of Aging and Long-term services. She then transferred to the NM State Veterans’ Home where she diligently ensured the care of our veterans received was at a supreme and optimum standard. She retired with the state of New Mexico after serving 19 years.
Alice was a driven professional and committed to helping the elderly, veterans and the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Her tremendous love for animals, the outdoors, traveling, fishing, her family and spouse were evident in how she lived her life.
Alice is survived by her husband, Daniel T. Everett; parents, Lee and Estefanita Maes; sisters: Rosalie (and spouse Norman) Vigil, Josephine (and spouse Kenneth) Zamora, and Sandra Maes; and numerous relatives and friends.
A Rosary and Mass will be held on June 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd NW Albuquerque, NM 87114.
To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Daniels Family Funeral Services, 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124; 505-892-9920.
