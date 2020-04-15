Life-long Sierra County resident Robert Luna died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his residence in Winston, New Mexico.
Robert is survived by his son, Travis (Sharon), of Winston, NM; daughters: Karen Liello and Carla Sewall of Maine; his best friend and partner, Frances Shelden, of their home in Winston; and a special little guy named Piñon who loved his “Papa Candy.” He is also survived by his sister, Martha (Ron) Johnson, many extended family members and a multitude of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amado and Libby Luna; his sister, Lillian White; and nephew, Bo White.
Robert was born in Truth or Consequences on October 23, 1951. The family lived in Winston. During his younger years, Robert worked on the many ranches in the Winston area. Robert moved to T-or-C after high school went to work for the New Mexico State Parks Department. He retired from serving the State of New Mexico in 2000. After retirement he made his way back to Winston where he lived.
Robert never met a stranger. He loved to visit and reminisce about the history of Sierra County. Robert and Fran spent countless miles taking drives through the Black Range.
Robert’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread in one of his favorite places in the Black Range – Indian Sienaga.
Once the current restrictions are lifted, the family plans on having a memorial service for his friends and family in Winston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.