LudvigsonLewisNSP.jpg

Lewis Ludvigson, 64, a longtime resident of T. or C., died in El Paso, TX on November 17, 2022.  He was born on May 6, 1958 in San Francisco, CA to Loren and Luella (Goodenough) Ludvigson.  Lewis’ family moved to T. or C. in 1969 from Anaheim, CA.  He was the owner of Bar B Que on Broadway until his retirement in 2017.  Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Cynthia (Carr) Ludvigson; children – Sarah Montoya (Daniel), Adam Ludvigson (Scarlet), Matthew Ludvigson (Candice), and Michael Power (Aquarianne); grandchildren – Alexis, Evan, Alexzandria, Katelynn, Brian, Kasen, Jadyn, Hunter, Jarren, Jalon, Kade, Alizae, and Lane; and siblings – Anna Hoffman-Upton (Lynn), Lois Padilla (Audie), Laura Miller (Tom), Tina Parks (Bobby), and Kevin Carr (Brenda).  He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Luella (Goodenough) Ludvigson.  A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Sierra County Fair Barn.  Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574.  For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.

