On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, Virginia Lucero, loving wife and mother of 10 children, left this world for her heavenly home at the age of 75. Virginia Lucero was born on November 25, 1945 in Hurley, NM to Cornelio and Daisy Baca. When she was small, they moved to Truth or Consequences where she grew up and attended school. She married the love of her life and her soulmate, Albert Lucero, on December 23, 1960. Together they raised 10 children in a house that was rich in love, laughter, and memories that last a lifetime. They instilled a love for God and people. Their house was always full of neighborhood children and cousins. Virginia had a great love and passion for God. She was baptized in Jesus name, December 13, 1981. She loved her family and encouraged them with her passion for God. She always had a willing ear to hear and a tender heart for everyone. She was known for her zeal for life, music, collection of her Native American memorabilia, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She leaves behind her soulmate of 60 years, Albert Lucero; sons – Joe Lucero (Gloria), Michael Lucero of Pecos, TX, Albert Lucero (Diona) and Ruben Lucero (Sierra); daughters – Patricia Jolly of Los Lunas, NM, Debbie Kasiah (Rod), Peggy Gray (Jim Carris) of Santa Fe, NM, Linda Salayandia, and Vicky Burrows (Gary); and sisters – Josie Trujillo of Española, NM, Bonnie Baca and Nellie Baca. She had 24 grandchildren – Olga, Eladio, Sarah, Rachel, Kimberly, Virginia, David, Ralph, Billy, Michael, Brittany, Michelle, Missy, Clarissa, Shelby, Angelica, Natalia, Sunny, Johnathon, Kayonna, Cheyenne, Shiloh, Dakota and Levi. She had 46 great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces and many beloved cats. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cornelio and Daisy Baca; brother, Billy Baca; sisters – Ruthie Baca and Jenny Sedillo; daughter, Beverly Lucero; grandson, Mitch Gray; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Lucero. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. at the Truth Tabernacle Church followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 A.M with Rev. Joe Lucero and Rev. Mike Lucero officiating. Interment will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Serving as Casket Bearers will be Albert Lucero, Ruben Lucero, Gary Burrows, Ralph Crispell, Johnathon Lucero, and Shiloh Lucero. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Michael Lucero, Billy Crispell, Rod Kasiah, and Silas Montoya. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
