Carolyn Jeanette Lord entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Carolyn was born December 29 1937 in Seattle, Washington.
She is preceded in death by her parents Bernie B. Fletcher and Dorotheo Irene Fletcher; her brother Steven E. Fletcher; and her sons, James and Bruce Thompson.
Carolyn is survived by her three brothers: Gary B. Fletcher, Edward A. Fletcher and Jack Fletcher; and one sister, Elain (Fletcher) Peralta. Her surviving children are two sons, Samual B. Thompson and Elvin R. DeShazer; and one daughter, Terry J. (Healy) Stewart. She had six grandchildren: Brandon Thompson, Daniel Thompson, Darien Thompson, Candice Garner, Sarah Garner and Samantha DeShazer, and one great-grandson, Logan W. Garner. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. All of her family loved her dearly.
She was raised in Idaho and Washington where she lived her life until relocating to New Mexico in 1981. She made her home in Truth or Consequences and lived there until illness took her to Las Cruces where she lived with her daughter and beloved son-in-law, Randy Stewart.
Carolyn was a gifted Beautician of 39 years who enjoyed her work tremendously. Her many loyal clients reluctantly understood when she finally retired at 80 years old. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in T-or-C where she played the piano and enjoyed teaching the children in Sabbath School.
She enjoyed playing the piano, but her passion was painting. She was a member of the Art Guild in T-or-C where she produced, then sold, Best of Show paintings year after year. She was a loving daughter who took care of her mother in their home until her mother died early in 2018.
We will miss her terribly.
A celebration of her life will be forthcoming; details are still being arranged.
