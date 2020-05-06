Clementine “Tiny” Lopez, age 67, was called Home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. Tiny was born February 11, 1953 in Central, New Mexico, to Trinidad and Tranquilina Tapia.
Tiny was a long-time resident of Truth or Consequences but spent her recent years living in Tucson near her children and grandchildren. Tiny enjoyed cooking, crafting, volunteering and spending time with family.
Tiny is survived by her life partner of 40 years, Robert Rea; son, Brijido Lopez, Jr.; daughters Eva Salas (Marco), and Monica Ludlow and step-daughter, Ann Marie Loera; her brother, Emilio Tapia (Diana), and sister Frances Rea (Jimmy). Other survivors include 12 grandchildren, one great-grandson and many extended family members.
Tiny was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Briijido Lopez; and sister, Terry Tapia.
Due to Covid-19 limitations, services will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with internment at Hot Springs Cemetery.
