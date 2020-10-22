Brenda Joyce Lockwood, 73, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1946 in Amarillo, Texas to J.C. and Sadie (Jones) Cornell.
Brenda was employed with Addus Healthcare. She enjoyed fishing and also spending time at the casino.
Survivors include her children: Carol and Anthony Casados, Steve Roper and Tammy, Donnie and Ellen Roper, and Bobby Roper; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings: JoAnn Robertson, and Linda ad Gabe Vigil; sisters-in-law: Marjorie Strode and Kenda Cornell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Sadie Cornell; spouse, Tony Lockwood; and brothers: James Strode and Jay Cornell.
Services were held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kirikos Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Joe Byers officiating. Interment took place Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Albuquerque, NM.
Serving as Casket Bearers will be Anthony Casados, Dustin Roper, Lester Roper, Randin Gossett and Myles Valdez.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial message please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.