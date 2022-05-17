On Sunday, March 15, 2022, Ryan Christopher Lockerbie-Flint, loving son, brother and father of 3, passed away unexpectedly at his home at the age of 37. Ryan was born on January 14, 1985 in Syracuse, NY to Valerie Flint and Leonard Lockerbie. He grew up on Marathon, NY and moved to Truth or Consequences, NM when he was 17 years old. He enjoyed going fishing and riding motorcycles, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He leaves behind his three children: Christopher, Brooklyn and Travis Baca- Flint; mother, Valerie Stephenson; sister, Micki Garcia; brothers: Matthew (Kim) Welch, Richard Ellis (Christina) and Alex Ellis; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Ryan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Trudy Midlar; and step-father, Larry Ellis. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made directly to Kirikos Family Funeral Home. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Ryan I was so sad to hear you were gone, I miss you and hope you are at peace, I send all my prayers and love to your family!
