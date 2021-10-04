MEADE – Robert R. Littau, age 81, passed away late Saturday evening, September 25, 2021, at the Goodlife Senior Living Center, Amarillo, Texas.
He was born October 25, 1939 to Pauline Cochran Littau and Reinhart Littau in Perryton, Texas. He went to school in Beaver, Oklahoma until his family moved to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico where he graduated from high school. He joined the Air Force for four years and was stationed in San Antonio Texas. After his honorable discharge he attended New Mexico State University in the engineering program. He worked for the University antennae program and saw much of the world. He worked for NASA at the Goddard Space Flight Center and later did tracking of satellites. He worked on Ascension Island for twenty years and enjoyed vacationing in Costa Rica. He returned to Meade, Kansas to spend time with family.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Reinhart and Pauline; and brothers Laurence Murphy and David Littau. He is survived by brothers James Littau (Aurora, Colorado) and Donald and Sharon Littau (Amarillo, Texas). He is also survived by his sister-in-law Sandy Litttau of North Carolina. Bob was proud of his numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at the United Methodist Church, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home.
