Bertha Jane Light, 79, a resident of Elephant Butte, New Mexico, died at Sierra Vista Hospital on Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born February 1, 1941 in Bedford, Pennsylvania to Otto and Mildred (Wilson) Vienna.
Bertha was Postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of the National Association of Post Masters, American Legion, and Moose Lodge.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Jerry Light; children: Ray Kirkpatrick (Lena), Carol Kirkpatrick (Bud Harris), Jay Kirkpatrick (Angie) and Jim Howard; grandchildren: Jillian Benda (Erik), Payton Kirkpatrick (Nicole), Cooper Kirkpatrick, Levi Kirkpatrick, and Mistry Kirkpatrick; great-grandchild, Easton Kirkpatrick; siblings: Inez Reed and Rita Jenkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Mildred Vienna; son, Ira Kirkpatrick; sisters: Carolyn Broadstreet and Thelma Johnson; and brothers: Otto Vienna and Otis Vienna.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
