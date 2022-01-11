Jack Gordon Lewis, II, age 60, passed away peacefully in Truth or Consequences, NM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Jack was born in Tucson, AZ to Jack Gordon Lewis, I and Jeanette Darby. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years. Jack enjoyed being outdoors and could often be found fishing off the riverbank or enjoying an afternoon at the golf course. He is survived by his children: Dionna Rucker and her husband Rigel and Daniel Lewis and his wife Annette; 3 grandchildren; sister, Donna Apodaca; and nephew, Shannon Clark. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Jack’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
