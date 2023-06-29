Cristina Maria Lett, a beloved sister, aunt, and friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Cristina was born April 15, 1946 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Raul Lozano Contreras and Yolanda Perez De Lozano.
She was a devout catholic, and member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, where she administered communion to the sick and homebound. She enjoyed line dancing and meeting new friends at the Senior Center. Cristina had a deep love for animals and her family.
Cristina is survived by her siblings: Yolanda Huerta, Alicia Huerta, Georgina Czitscovits, Marilyn Madrazo and Raul Lozano; her dear nephews and nieces: Carlos, Eduardo, Jaime, Martha, Cynthia, Gerardo, Raul, Ana Gina, Jose, Daniela, Yolanda, Carlos, Jose Angel and Pedro; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jay J. Lett; and her siblings, Graciela and Pedro Lozano.
Services will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with a Rosary starting at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass officiated by Rev. Michael Williams. A committal service will be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.