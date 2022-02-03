Susanne Frances Lawyer, 71, a resident of Truth or Consequences, died suddenly on Monday, January 24, 2022. Susanne was born to Joseph and Pansy Virginia Russo in Ellenville, NY. She and her husband Bert, moved to T. or C. three years ago, where they made their home together. Susanne was an artist who could always see the beauty in everything. She was fun-loving, caring and kind to all those she crossed paths within her life. Susanne liked to be on her computer, playing games and keeping up with the latest news. She was also a Dominos Queen, giving Bert a run for his money with every game played. She is survived by her husband, Bert Lawyer, with whom she would have celebrated their third anniversary this Valentine’s Day; her daughter, Cherie Russo of South Carolina; as well as many friends and family members. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. A Memorial Service will be held in Susanne’s honor on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. at the New Beginnings Church (203 E. 3rd St., T. or C., NM 87901) with Pastor James Washman officiating. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:02:11 AM
Sunset: 05:43:52 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:01:25 AM
Sunset: 05:44:50 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: E @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:00:38 AM
Sunset: 05:45:47 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: NNE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:59:50 AM
Sunset: 05:46:43 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:59 AM
Sunset: 05:47:40 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:58:09 AM
Sunset: 05:48:36 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: ENE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:57:16 AM
Sunset: 05:49:32 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: NNE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.