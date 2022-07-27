Carrie Virginia Lawson, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 25, 2022. Virginia was born in Cloudy, OK to Charley Edward Fitch and Nettie Pearlene Baker on December 31, 1923. She had been a resident of Truth or Consequences for the last 8 years at the time of her passing.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Leroy Lawson in 2020. She and Arnold were married 79 years! She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Emily Jane Lawson-Horne in 2003; and two brothers: William Edgar Fitch and Frances Leonard Fitch, a casualty of the Korean War.
She is survived by a daughter, Nettie Faye Lawson of Truth or Consequences, NM; grandchildren: Benjamin and wife Neli of Missouri, LaDonna of California, and Cindi Dawn and husband Rich of California; great- grandchildren: Sabastian, Audrey Jane, Chelsea Kate, Bensson, and Nelsson.
Virginia and Arnold traveled throughout Mexico as missionaries, establishing churches along the way. They also ministered in Jamaica, Haiti, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, holding revival meetings. They ministered to many Native Americans on reservations from Oregon to Oklahoma and throughout the Southwest. They pastored at 3 churches in California and founded one in Truth or Consequences, NM in the 1980s.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery, with Rev. Lonnie Myers officiating.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
