Arnold Leroy Lawson, 98, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. He was born November 25, 1921 in Maramec, Oklahoma to Lewis Van and Fleeta Manerva (Tumberlin) Lawson.
Mr. Lawson was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army. He was instrumental in the building of the Full Gospel Tabernacle and was the first minister of the church. He and his wife, Virginia, traveled the world and throughout the United States as missionaries.
Survivors include his wife, Carrie Virginia (Fitch) Lawson, of T-or-C, NM; daughter: Nettie, of T-or-C, NM; grandchildren: Benjamin and wife, Neli, of Missouri, LaDonna of California, and Cindi Dawn and husband, Rich, of California; great-grandchildren: Sebastian, Audrey Jane, Chelsea Kate, Bensson, and Nelsson; and sister, Jewel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Van and Fleeta Lawson; daughter, Emily Jane; and siblings: Lucille, Raymond, Molly and L.V.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery, officiated by Rev. David Mauldin and Rev. Lonnie Myers with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Mr. Lawson to the local VFW Post #3317 in Williamsburg, NM at (575) 894-2830, the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home, 992 S. Broadway, T-or-C, NM 87901, (575) 894-4200, or to a missionary of your choice.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
