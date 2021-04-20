Andres P. (Andy) Lauer, 81 a longtime resident of Las Cruces, NM. Peacefully passed away in his family home on April 13, 2021. Andy was born in Hot Springs, NM on October 9, 1939 to Andres D. Lauer and Escolastica P. Lauer.
Andy was a proud member of the Army National Guard from 1957 to 1968. He retired from White Sands Missile Range as a High Voltage Electrician. Upon retirement he started at Walmart as a Greater. He enjoyed the outdoors, Hunting, grilling, making chicharones and spending time with family. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Andy is survived by his loving wife Alice M. Lauer of 63 years. Also surviving him are his children Andrew John Lauer (Margaret) of Las Vegas, NV. Sylvia M. Lauer (Jerry); Loretta Lauer; Karen L. Barrio and Sheila R. Lauer Gonzalez (Abraham) all of Las Cruces, NM. Eric Paul Lauer, of San Francisco, CA. Other survivors include numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Maryann Lauer, and his granddaughter Tiffany Lauer.
Services will be held at a later date and time.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign the online guestbook please logon to www.GetzCares.com
