MariLynn (Blount) Lara passed away November 7, 2020 at her home in Williamsburg, New Mexico. Lynn was born January 10, 1946 in Fort Collins, Colorado to the late Robert and Ruth Blount.
Lynn spent most of her childhood in Laramie, Wyoming. She moved to Missouri and graduated from Stoutland High School in 1964. After graduation she lived in Casper and Boulder, Colorado.
Lynn lived the last 30 years in Williamsburg, NM and worked as a caregiver for many years in Sierra County. After retiring, she learned to play bridge and was in high demand as a partner with the bridge players. She was an active member of the Truth or Consequences Women of the Moose Chapter 1646. She held all of the chairs and earned her cap and gown.
Lynn loved all animals, especially cats, and lavished attention and treats on her two fur-babies.
Lynn was preceded in death by her life partner, John Rayburn; parents; sister, brother, great nephew, and two brother-in-laws.
She is survived by two sisters: Ruth Volksen of San Jose, CA and Judi Mondragon (Rudy) of Laramie, WY; and one brother, Dan (Judy) of Modesto, CA and their extended families. Two nieces: Joanie DeBerry and Lee Ann Cox were especially close to Lynn.
Cremation has taken place, and at Lynn’s request no services will be held.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.