Anthony Joseph Lara, of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, passed away October 3, 2020. He was born Sept. 4, 1983 in Albuquerque, NM.
Anthony always offered a helping hand and smiling face; he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was survived by his mother, Sandy Lara; his father, Anthony Lara; his sister, Alexandra Lara (Aerick Armijo); his nephew, Aevin; and his daughters: Haley, Aslyn and Arreana.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no services, but we will be having a drive by service at Winding Roads (2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7). You are welcome to say something, but we will be six-feet apart. Bring your masks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.