Crystal June Whitehead Lanford, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the age of 45, after a gallant fight against cancer, which she fought to the very end. Crystal was a lifelong resident of Sierra County. She was married to Michael Lanford for 24 years, together they built a wonderful family. She was an amazing mother, stepmother, daughter, granddaughter, wife, sister, niece, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, Tia, godmother, cousin, friend and overall loving and giving person to all she met. For those who had a close relationship with her knew she could be a little firecracker to protect the ones she loved.
Crystal was born in Truth or Consequences on December 27, 1977. She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Michael Lanford; daughters: Hailey of T. or C. Mikaela and Mariah of Pennsylvania; mother, Sandra Whitehead; her brother, Trevor Whitehead (Julie); grandmother Dolores “Nana” Whitehead; in-laws Kemp and Terry Lanford; sister-in-law Angela Lanford (Alicia); nieces- Schalicia Sanders (Robby and Taysen) and Eliana Orozco; nephews- Zachary Degase (Maribel and Emery) and Elijah Orozco; and Godson- Schawn Schnyder; Aunts and Uncles- Brenda Whitehead Powell of El Paso, TX, Gary Whitehead (Debbie) of T or C, Kathryn Gallagher (Patrick) of Las Cruces, Waylon Whitehead (Amanda) of Hope, and Doug Whitehead (Amy) of T or C; numerous cousins including Amber Powell, Alan Powell (Kristin, Dean, Abigail), Erin Johnson (Kyle, Landon), Sara Whitehead, JP Gallagher (Hailey Jane), Courtney Whitehead, Keeton Whitehead, Brittany Bullock (Graysen, Salem), Shayley Schalk (Eric, Parker, Presley), and Coltin Whitehead. She also loved all her fur babies, Bella, Cinch, Copper, and Willa Grace.
Preceded in death by her great grandmothers Louisa Bourguet and Ardella Whitehead and her grandfather, Lester “Papa” Whitehead.
Crystal loved spending her time with family. She also loved bowling, music, and dancing. She enjoyed spending time at her family cabin in Poverty Creek, along with cruising the mountains looking for wildlife. She enjoyed everything she did with her family by her side. Crystal loved any DIY projects, she could out work any man she faced, including her husband, Mike.
Crystal was employed with the Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools as a school bus driver and worked up till the very end. She touched many students’ lives within Sierra County and loved each, and every one of them.
Crystal was a remarkable person and one of a kind. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, beginning on Friday, August 18, 2023, with a Visitation from 5:00-6:00P.M. and a Prayer Vigil at 6:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. Pallbearers will be Trevor Whitehead, Coltin Whitehead, Alan Powell, Schalicia Sanders, Zachary Degase, Eric Armijo and Schawn Snyder. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.