Roberta Ada Lambie (Nee MacLeod-McMann) died peacefully in her home on Friday, February 19, 2021 after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Cherished mother of Scott (Sarah) and Mark (Roxanne). Proud and loving grandmother to Andrew, Jack, Noah, Makenna, Cory, Hope, Mak and Vanessa. Dear sister to Herbert, Lynn, Norman and predeceased by sister Sylvia. Daughter of the late Ellen McMann and Herbert McMann. She is lovingly missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Raised in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Bobbie later moved to Jordan and Grimbsy, Ontario, Chihuahua, Mexico and El Paso, Texas before settling in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico where she became a very cherished member of her community.
She had an infectious laugh, a smile that could light up the room and her kindness knew no bounds. She dedicated her life to her boys and their families. She was a friend, a confidante and the quintessential neighborhood Mom to many of her son’s friends. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by those she loved and by the many friends that she leaves behind.
A small Memorial Service will be held at Ingo’s Art Café, 422 N Broadway St, Truth or Consequences, NM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
