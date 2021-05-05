Jason Keith Lakey passed away April 27, 2021 at University Medical Center in El Paso, TX. He was born March 19, 1974 in Santa Fe, NM. His parents are Lucille Lomeland of Las Palomas, NM and Richard Lakey of Santa Fe, NM. During his childhood Jason lived in Española, NM, Phoenix, AZ, Seattle, WA, and Dallas, TX with his mother whose job took her to different parts of the country. In 1993, Jason came to T. or C. and graduated from Hot Springs High School. Shortly after graduation, Jason returned to Texas and lived there until returning to New Mexico in 2007. Jason was a loving family man and enjoyed life. He enjoyed wrestling and was an avid Dallas Cowboy's fan. Besides his parents, Jason is survived by his wife, Heather, of the family home; and three children – Lane Lakey and Xena Lakey of Lewisville, TX, and Espn Lakey of the family home; Uncle Sonny Ortiz and wife, Rita, Aunts – Anita Ortiz, Carmen Biggs and husband, Richard, Helen Lyon and husband, Kenneth, and several cousins. A Memorial Celebration Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. and Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
