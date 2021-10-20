Dorothy Jean (DeeJay) Knowlton: Eulogy
DeeJay was born 6/13/1944 in Duluth, MN & passed away in Truth or Consequences, NM on 10/8/2021 11:45 am at home.
DJ’s husband: Gregg (Maynard) Knowlton, still lives in TorC, NM and was with her till the very end of her life.
DJ has a son, Craig Franzen, and a daughter, Cheri Corneil, and a younger brother, Milt Sundeen. Craig and Cheri live in the Twin Cities and her brother lives in Northern MN.
DJ has 7 grandchildren from her 2 children, and has 5 step grandchildren from Gregg’s side of the family.
DJ was a beautiful, intelligent woman, inside and out. She stood 5’3”, had blue eyes, blonde hair and the loveliest of smiles.
She and Gregg met while working at Cotten’s Napa in Anoka, MN over 40 years ago. They started dating after she was divorced from her husband at the time. They were together over 32 years and were married on 2/14/1991.
Gregg was her caregiver when, after developing dementia years ago and finally became bedridden in January 2021.
Gregg was able to take care of his beloved all the while in their home, right up to her passing. Gregg is taking her remains to Brimson, MN, where her ashes will be placed next to her deceased parents: Milton and Lucile Sundeen.
DeeJay and Gregg enjoyed a good deal of traveling in a used Winnebago they purchased in MN and a used Jeep Cherokee being pulled behind it. When it was time to leave MN they were all set to go. They sold their home in Ramsey, MN along with most of their belongings and went to explore the country together. DeeJay so loved the traveling and the shared adventures! When their travels brought them to TorC, NM; they had found a home and that was to be the end of traveling for the most part.
DJ and Gregg both loved the artsy talent in town as well as the townspeople. DJ became very involved with The Bountiful Alliance and Gregg and DJ were very instrumental in getting a Recycling Program started here as well.
DJ was a very good artist in creating stained glassed stepping stones that were her pride and joy in these creations. She would spend 35-40 hours on each one; lovingly designed and creating them. Together DeeJay and Gregg shared potlucks, friends, gardening & creating beauty for almost 20 years together in TorC, until her passing in her home with Gregg by her side.
There will be a Celebration of Life to be held at the Williamsburg VFW Post 3317 on 11/21/20 at 10:30 am
I was SO very sorry to hear of DJ's passing. I can only pray her trasition was a peaceful one. It means a lot when your loved one can be at home & you can be with them.
My heart & prayers are with you Maynard. I know the loss...and pain of losing your soulmate!🙏😪
