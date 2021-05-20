Judith Cotton Kline, 81, a resident of Cape Coral, Florida since 2016, formerly of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in Cape Coral, FL. She was born February 17,1940 in Elmira, NY to Raymond Harold and Elizabeth Catherine Cotton, now deceased.
Judith was of Christian faith. She was a paralegal in NY and NM as well as a Real Estate Agent in NM where she lived since the late 1990’s. She enjoyed attending Bingo weekly and was an avid bowler. She was the Secretary at the Elk’s Club in Truth or Consequences, NM. She will be remembered as a devoted wife and a loving, patient mother who always had time to spend time with her children and friends.
She is survived by her loving children: Lori Wheeler (Charles) of Corning, New York, Tami D’Abbracci (Joseph) of Apalachin, NY, Teri Waite (David Baxter) of Cape Coral, Wendi Falco (Edward) of Cape Coral, and Gailon Kline III of Cape Coral; a sister, Jacqueline Middaugh (Brian) of Elmira, NY; 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Gailon James Kline, Jr. in 1990; as well as her son, James Kline, in 2021.
A Memorial Service will be held along with her son, James Jeffrey Kline, at Barrett’s Funeral Home in Elmira, NY on June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A burial ceremony will follow at St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery in Elmira, NY, where she and James will be laid to rest together.
Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book, which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.